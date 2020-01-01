NH 2020 'Hike Safe' cards now available

New Hampshire authorities are urging hikers and other outdoor enthusiasts to start the year off with a fresh Hike Safe card.

Valid for the calendar year, Hike Safe cards exempt holders from certain liability for repaying search and rescue costs.

They cost $25 for individuals and $35 for families, and the money goes to the Fish and Game Department's search and rescue fund for training and equipment.

The department's conservation officers carried out nearly 200 search and rescue missions last year.

The cards are available at Fish and Game headquarters in Concord or online.

