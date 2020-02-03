NH Catholic Charities acquires senior assistance group

Catholic Charities of New Hampshire says it's acquiring a nonprofit group that provides services to senior citizens in the southwestern part of the state.

The group Monadnock at Home will keep its name and will now become an official program of Catholic Charities New Hampshire. Since its founding in 2010, Monadnock at Home has served more than 300 seniors with a wide range of social, wellness and education programs.

The acquisition is the latest for Catholic Charities New Hampshire, as it continues to respond to the evolving needs of New Hampshire residents.

