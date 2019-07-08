NH Congressional delegation to discuss health care preservation

New Hampshire's congressional delegation is going to hold a news conference on preserving and strengthening health coverage ahead of scheduled court arguments in a lawsuit to overturn the Affordable Care Act.

The delegation, all Democrats, is gathering Monday in Manchester with patients and Amoskeag Health CEO and President Kris McCracken.

On Tuesday in New Orleans, lawyers representing President Donald Trump's administration plan to argue before a federal appeals court that the Affordable Care Act should be struck down.

The law remains in effect while a federal judge's ruling in agreement with the administration is being appealed.

