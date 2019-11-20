N.H. congresswoman leads bipartisan opioid roundtable discussion

New Hampshire Congresswoman Ann Kuster led the congressional Bipartisan Opioid Task Force roundtable in Washington, D.C.

Rep. Annie Kuster

On Tuesday, local and federal law enforcement met with congressional leaders to discuss how the criminal justice system can help curb the country's drug problem.

Kuster says she was most excited to hear how the New Hampshire prisons are offering addiction treatment to people. She says she wants to help spread this initiative to prisons across the country.

"Since I first came to Congress, I've been talking about the opioid epidemic. I've been talking about the impact on New Hampshire communities. Now, we have the opportunity to pass federal legislation that can bring relief to our communities," Kuster said.

Kuster introduced two bills earlier this year to address addiction treatment to people in prisons.