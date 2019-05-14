NH Democrat facing ethics complaint by rival over union job

A top Democrat in the New Hampshire House is being accused by a political rival of violating ethics guidelines by testifying and voting on legislation that could affect the teachers union that employs him as its president.

New Hampshire Public Radio reports that the state's Legislative Ethics Committee is reviewing a complaint against House Majority Leader Doug Ley of Jaffrey, who serves as the second-ranking Democrat in the House and is president of the New Hampshire chapter of the American Federation of Teachers.

The complaint was filed by Republican Christopher Mazerall, who ran unsuccessfully against Ley last fall.

Ley has voted on legislation specifically endorsed or opposed by the union and has testified on bills related to it. He says he has followed all ethics guidelines.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)