NH Democrats challenging voter registration law denied database

Democrats challenging a voter registration law in New Hampshire won't be able to use the state's voter database to argue the law unfairly burdens those who are more likely to support their party.

The state Supreme Court ruled Thursday on a dispute that arose as part of lawsuit brought by the New Hampshire Democratic Party and the League of Women Voters over a 2017 law requiring additional documentation from voters who register within 30 days of an election. A lower court said the plaintiffs could access the database to explore claims that the law makes same-day registration more difficult, and that such voters tend to support Democrats.

But the Supreme Court disagreed, citing the Legislature's 2018 decision to specifically outlaw the sharing of the database in such situations.

