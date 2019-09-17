NH Democrats face long odds to override Sununu vetoes

Lawmakers in New Hampshire are set to return to Concord in an attempt to override dozens of vetoes from Republican Gov. Chris Sununu.

Sununu issued more than 50 vetoes this year-- a record for a New Hampshire governor. The bills ranged from paid family leave and raising the minimum wage to gun control.

Sununu says the vetoes were necessary due to the extreme legislation that landed on his desk.

But Democrats, who control both the House and Senate in Concord, say Sununu is simply following the lead of his Republican colleagues.

"They are used to being in the majority, they are used to having power, being chairs of committees and there was a lot of juvenile behavior, frankly, with senators just being so angry that they weren't in charge," said Sen. Martha Hennessey, D-Hanover.

Lawmakers will be voting on bills over the next two days. They need two-thirds in both chambers to override a veto.

Meanwhile, New Hampshire has yet to pass a budget, though both sides say they are moving closer to making a deal.