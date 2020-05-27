NH Department of Corrections transfer tests positive for virus

The New Hampshire Department of Corrections says a man who was transferred to its custody from an out-of-state correctional facility has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The facility that sent him noted that it had positive cases of COVID-19.

At the outset, the Corrections Department brought the man to a health services single-observation room for a 14-day quarantine to monitor for any signs of the virus.

On Tuesday, medical staffers were informed that the coronavirus test was confirmed positive.

The man will remain in medical isolation until he tests negative twice for the virus and can be safely transferred to a housing unit.

He has had no contact with other residents.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)