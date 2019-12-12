NH Episcopal Church creates new priest certification program

The Episcopal Church of New Hampshire is launching a new training program to make becoming a priest easier.

Church officials say the diocese in New Hampshire will offer a certificate program that requires students to attend nine in-person weekend trainings. Students will also complete an online curriculum. New Hampshire Public Radio reports that traditionally becoming a priest requires three years of training at seminary school.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

