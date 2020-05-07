NH Executive Council protests Sununu spending authority

Members of the Executive Council are protesting Gov. Chris Sununu’s authority to spend state money to combat the coronavirus.

The council voted 4-1 Wednesday to table what usually is a routine request from the state treasurer to fund all functions of state government for the next month. Councilor Andru Volinsky, a Democratic candidate for governor, objected, saying the council and the public deserve more details. Republican councilor Russell Prescott joined Volinsky and the other two Democrats in voting to table the request. Sununu said he assumes the council will approve the request May 20, otherwise all of state government would shut down.

Also, fewer new unemployment claims were filed last week.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

