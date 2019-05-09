NH Fish and Game: Lost hiker wasn't prepared for snow, ice

New Hampshire Fish and Game conservation officers have come to the aid of a hiker who got lost in Franconia and wasn't prepared for snow and ice on his hike.

Officers said 22-year-old Jevin Marquinez, of Jacksonville, Florida, had lost the Falling Waters Trail on Monday night as he descended from Little Haystack Mountain. They reached him at about 1 a.m. Tuesday and provided dry clothing and other supplies. He declined medical attention.

Officers said Marquinez carried a knife and a whistle, but didn't have a map, compass, a first aid kit, and other essential items.

Officers said deep snow persists throughout the White Mountains.

