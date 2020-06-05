NH Fish and Game to recommend that 2 hikers pay for rescue

New Hampshire’s Department of Fish and Game says it will recommend that two stranded hikers pay for the cost to rescue them.

Conservation officers learned that the hikers were off trail in Franconia Notch on Thursday night. Lt. James Kneeland says the hikers said they could no long continue because of the steep terrain and fading light, and they did not have a map, compass or a light source. Two conservation officers reached the hikers just after midnight.

The group was able to descend the steep slides on the eastern side of Franconia Notch and arrived near Profile Lake at 7:15 a.m. Friday. The two hikers were from Massachusetts.

