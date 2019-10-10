N.H. Gov. Sununu speaks out against impeachment

New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu is speaking against the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.

The President is accused of the leader of Ukraine to investigate political rival Joe Biden.

The President has dismissed the whistleblower for having second-hand information and partisan motives.

Governor Sununu agrees, saying it's all just politics.

"Everyone trying to get at each other," Sununu said, "There is no place for that here in New Hampshire. We do things differently, we get stuff done. We work across the aisle. Those types of Washington circus theatrics [should be left] it for Washington."

Adam Sullivan: So you do not support the inquiry?

Sununu: No, of course not.

According to a source connected with the investigation, the whistleblower is a registered democrat.