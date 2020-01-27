NH Governor's order sets up council for thriving children

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu has signed an executive order establishing a Council for Thriving Children, an advisory council on early childhood care and education.

The council will be led by the departments of Health and Human Services and Education.

It will make recommendations on strengthening early childhood home, child care, school and community settings.

The council will also “build the capacity of families, professional and non-professional caregivers and educators throughout the state to meet the important health and educational needs" of children.

