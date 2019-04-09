NH House Finance Committee briefs lawmakers on budget

House lawmakers in New Hampshire are asking questions about the two-year, $12.9 billion budget they'll be voting on later this week.

The House Finance Committee on Tuesday walked lawmakers through the proposal that will come up for a vote on Thursday. The total is lower than the $13.1 billion budget Republican Gov. Chris Sununu proposed, but when only state funds are considered, the House version would spend about $500 million more over two years than the governor's plan.

The House proposal eliminates most of the one-off spending proposals for local infrastructure upgrades that critics called Sununu's pet projects. Sununu has urged the Legislature to reverse course, and defended his plan to use one-time surplus funds for one-time projects instead of trying to expand government programs.

