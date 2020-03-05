NH House approves bill allowing voter registration at DMV

New Hampshire's House has approved a bill that would allow residents to register to vote when they get or renew a driver's license.

The bill would implement a system named the Secure Modern Accurate Registration Technology Act, or SMART. When someone applies for or renews a driver’s license at the state Division of Motor Vehicles, they would automatically be registered to vote. A person could opt out of being registered.

The House voted 202 to 146 for the bill, heads back to the Senate, where it originated last year.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

