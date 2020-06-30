NH House finishes work with slew of 'Christmas tree' bills

The New Hampshire House has finished its work with another session at the University of New Hampshire hockey arena to allow for appropriate social distancing.

With their work interrupted for months by the coronavirus pandemic, lawmakers scrambled to meet Tuesday's deadline for acting on bills.

Many of the measures they took up were the result of the Senate having combined hundreds of bills into roughly 20 “omnibus" measures, also called Christmas trees because they have so much hanging on them.

Among them was a police reform measure that includes a ban on the use of chokeholds.

