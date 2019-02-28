NH House passes bill to allow gun-free school zones

Lawmakers in the New Hampshire House passed a bill that allows school districts to create gun-free zones.

Unlike Vermont, there is no law in New Hampshire that prevents someone from bringing a gun on school grounds.

But Wednesday, lawmakers in the Democratically controlled House approved the bill.

Supporters say it's common sense legislation that coincides with federal law.

Opponents say a new law is not going to stop a would-be shooter from taking a gun to school.

However, we talked to one gun owner who thinks making schools gun-free zones is a good idea.

"I have a revolver myself but I am not packing all the time. You know, there is a place for it when you need it and being around a school isn't one of those places," said Marci Sadoques of Groton, New Hampshire.

The bill now heads to the Democratically controlled Senate.

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu has said in the past that he does not support imposing any additional Second Amendment restrictions.