NH House passes bills to expand medical marijuana

Medical marijuana would be available to more patients under a pair of bills approved by the New Hampshire House, but a more expansive bill has died in the Senate.

The House voted Wednesday to add insomnia and opioid use disorder to the list of qualifying conditions, though the latter would carry significant restrictions. An earlier version of one of the bills also sought to add anxiety and Lyme disease to the list, but those provisions were removed.

Meanwhile, the Senate voted against making medical marijuana available for any condition for which treatment is determined to be necessary by a provider.

