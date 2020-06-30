NH House passes package of pandemic-related bills

The New Hampshire House responded to the coronavirus pandemic Tuesday with bills targeting everything from employment and elections to housing and health care.

Gov. Chris Sununu said he supports measures to continue the use of telemedicine and to temporarily change election laws to streamline absentee voting this fall for those worried about the virus, but he has concerns about the other measures.

Meanwhile, he says the state is facing a budget shortfall of about $540 million because of the pandemic.

