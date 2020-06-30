NH House passes tough drinking water standards

The New Hampshire House has passed a bill that would put into law some of the toughest drinking water standards for a group of toxic chemicals and providing tens of millions of dollars to help communities in the state meet the rules.

The House voted 210-116 to put into law the standards that were put forth last year by the state Department of Environmental Services for potentially harmful chemicals known collectively as PFAS.

The standards limit one chemical to a maximum of 12 parts per trillion and another to 15 parts per trillion, far lower than the 70 parts per trillion the federal Environmental Protection Agency has advised for the chemicals.

