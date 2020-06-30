NH House passes worker voting bills related to coronavirus

The New Hampshire House has passed legislation aimed at protecting both workers and voters during the coronavirus pandemic.

The bill sent to the governor Tuesday would permanently implement changes made to the state’s unemployment system during the state of emergency and would allow workers to take unpaid leave virus-related reasons.

It also would require paid leave for virus testing and state-provided personal protective equipment for small businesses.

The House also passed a bill to streamline the absentee voting process amid concerns about the coronavirus.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)