NH House speaker weighs in on Trump rally masks

New Hampshire House Speaker Steve Shurtleff is asking Gov. Chris Sununu to use his “close relationship” with President Donald Trump to ensure that attendees at the president’s Saturday rally wear face masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Trump is holding a campaign rally at Portsmouth Regional Airport, where masks will be handed out but not required to be worn.

Shurtleff, a Democrat, wrote to the Republican governor Wednesday, asking him to urge the president to require masks.

Sununu, who has declined to mandate masks beyond workers who interact with the public, plans to greet Trump but skip the rally.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)