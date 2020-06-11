NH Legislators reconvene in hockey arena, wearing masks

New Hampshire lawmakers have donned masks and submitted to temperature checks for the House’s first session since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu will hold a media briefing at 3 p.m. Watch live on WCAX.com. If you don't see the live stream above, click here for a direct link.

The session was the first outside the Statehouse since the Civil War. Members were given staggered arrival times Thursday for the historic session at the University of New Hampshire ice arena. That venue was selected to allow members to stay 6 feet away from one another.

Also, New Hampshire residents may vote by absentee ballot during elections this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, and an advisory committee recommends that applications for them should be distributed in places ranging from the local landfill to supermarkets.

