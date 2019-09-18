NH Legislature fails to override most Sununu vetoes

New Hampshire Republican Gov. Chris Sununu got the last word on gun control, voting rights and energy as lawmakers began trying to override his vetoes on more than 50 bills.

Democrats control both chambers of the Legislature, but they need Republican support to reach the two-thirds majority required to override a veto. That proved difficult during Wednesday's House session when lawmakers voted to override just one of the two dozen bills they took up.

That bill, which would allow medical marijuana patients to grow their own supply, now heads to the Senate on Thursday. But the House fell short on bills that would have imposed background checks on gun sales, reversed recent voter registration requirements and subsidized the state's biomass power industry.

