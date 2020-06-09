NH Libertarian Party says signature requirement unreasonable

The Libertarian Party of New Hampshire has sued the governor and secretary of state, saying that the required 3,000 signatures needed from registered voters to get candidates on the ballot for the 2020 elections is unreasonable during the coronavirus pandemic.

New Hampshire Public Radio reports in a complaint filed in federal court Monday, the Libertarian Party said signatures are typically collected door-to-door, and it is less safe to do that now.

The party is asking the state to lower the signature requirement or suspend it all together for the upcoming elections.

The New Hampshire attorney general’s office says it is reviewing the case and will respond. Similar lawsuits have been filed on behalf of Libertarians in Georgia, Illinois and Pennsylvania.

