NH Republicans speak out against Democratic budget plan

A day ahead of the big vote, House Republicans are speaking out against a $12.9 billion, two-year budget proposed by their Democratic colleagues.

The House is set to vote on the plan Thursday. Republicans, who are in the minority, held a news conference Wednesday to say they'll be voting no.

They favor Republican Gov. Chris Sununu's proposed budget, which spends about $500 million less in state funds than the Democratic plan. Republicans were particularly critical of Democrats' plan to fund education with a new capital gains tax, hire 157 new state employees and spend one-time surplus money on ongoing expenses.

House Republican Leader Dick Hinch said the GOP has worked hard to ensure taxpayer money is spent wisely and while Democrats want to siphon money out of the state's economy to grow government.

