NH Safety Department commissioner to retire

New Hampshire's Department of Safety commissioner is retiring after nearly 12 years at the job.

John Barthelmes said in a letter to Gov. Chris Sununu that his last day would be March 31.

Barthelmes was head of the state police from 1996 to 1999. He then became head of the New England High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area, a program that supports law enforcement efforts to fight drugs. He became commissioner in 2007.

He said in his letter he's had a 43-year career in public safety. Sununu thanked him for his service.

