NH Senate approves bill allowing federal rail analysis funds

The New Hampshire Senate has voted to approve a bill that would allow the Transportation Department to access existing federal funds to complete a commuter rail expansion analysis from Boston to Nashua and Manchester.

Last year, Gov. Chris Sununu and the Governor's Advisory Commission on Intermodal Transportation included federal funding for project development in the state's 10-year Transportation Improvement Plan.

The analysis would examine multiple aspects of the proposed Capitol Corridor Rail Expansion Project, which would extend passenger rail from Boston to Manchester, with two stops in Nashua, a stop at the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport and a stop in downtown Manchester.

