NH Senate approves bill to ensure funds for Medicaid to Schools

New Hampshire's Senate has voted to approve a bill to ensure that funding for its Medicaid to Schools program for children with disabilities continues.

The state had expanded the number of students who could be eligible for services.

Last year, the federal Center for Medicaid and Medicare Services made changes to its reimbursement rules and told New Hampshire it needed to comply with them.

The main problem was providing updated licensing requirements for staff such as psychologists, mental health counselors and speech pathologists.

Last fall, Republican Gov. Chris Sununu's administration created emergency rules to avoid the possible loss of federal funding.

The bill now goes to the Senate.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)