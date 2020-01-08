NH Senate approves raising tobacco age to 21

The tobacco industry is going through rapid changes. The federal minimum age to buy tobacco was recently increased to 21 and there's a new ban on some flavored e-cigarettes. Meanwhile in New Hampshire, lawmakers voted Wednesday to also raise that state's legal purchase age to 21.

"A lot of changes, a lot of changes," said Craig Kelley, the manager at Un Dun, a smoke shop in West Lebanon. He points to rows of pre-filled flavored e-cigarette pods that will soon be pulled from the shelves because of a newly announced federal ban.

A sign on the door says "must be 19 to enter" but that is likely to be changing too. "We are in a college town, we have Dartmouth five miles down the road. A lot of those customers are 19 or 20 years old, that is a lot of our business," Kelley said. "And to have military personnel to come in here, 19-years-old, and refuse them, almost kind of hurts a little bit."

The New Hampshire state Senate voted Wednesday to increase the state's buying age for tobacco from 19 to 21 to conform with the new federal law. Advocates of the clamp down say it will help fight a youth addiction to tobacco and nicotine, something health officials say is an epidemic. According to statistics, 1 in 4 high school students use flavored e-cigarettes on a monthly basis.

"They are being targeted with the ads that you see, but they don't know what is in those cigarettes," said Bob Newton of Lebanon.

"I mean, I guess I can see how kids would be more apt to try the nicotine flavors that are masked by the cotton candy or the strawberry," said Simone Wasick. But the tobacco smoker isn't sure raising the age to 21 is going to change people's habits. "You tell a kid not to do something, they are going to find another way to do it. Especially those that were able to buy cigarettes after turning 18 and now they are not able to," Wasick said.

Consumers already need to be 21 to buy tobacco in Vermont and New York. The bill in New Hampshire still has to be passed by the House and signed by the governor.