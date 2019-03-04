NH Senate considers bill to address discrimination in schools

Supporters of a bill before a Senate committee say it would offer New Hampshire children greater protection from discrimination at school and a clearer path to bringing complaints. But opponents say they already have options under current law.

The Senate Judiciary Committee held a public hearing Monday on a bill recommended by the Governor's Advisory Council on Diversity. It says there is a gap in existing law when it comes to children because while federal anti-discrimination laws apply in schools, the state's new civil rights unit in the attorney general's office does not have jurisdiction over such matters.

The bill would allow students who allege discrimination based on sex, race and other grounds to sue in local courts. But the director of the New Hampshire School Boards Association said that option already exists.

