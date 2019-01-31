NH Senate gives initial nod to psychiatric boarding bill

A proposal aimed at preventing mental health patients from languishing in emergency rooms has won preliminary approval from the New Hampshire Senate.

The bill sent to the Senate Finance Committee on Thursday would spend $6 million of the state surplus to encourage the construction of hospital psychiatric units by subsidizing renovation costs and increasing the reimbursement rates for such beds.

The 16-8 vote, with two Republicans joining Democrats to advance the bill, came after the Senate rejected an amendment that would have spent less on so-called designated receiving beds but would have added money for mobile crisis teams that could help patients avoid emergency rooms.

The average number of adults waiting in emergency departments for inpatient psychiatric admission each day has quadrupled to more than 40 in the last six years.

