NH Senate passes bill to protect businesses from sales taxes

New Hampshire's Senate has unanimously passed a bill to protect businesses from out-of-state jurisdictions attempting to pose a sales tax on these companies.

The bill was the result of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling last year that said states can require online retailers to collect sales tax on purchases in states where they don't have a physical presence. New Hampshire doesn't have a sales tax.

The bill prohibits states from imposing taxes on sellers in New Hampshire unless they register with and provide notice to the attorney general's office. It also prohibits sellers in New Hampshire from providing private customer information to outside taxing authorities for determining liability to collect sales taxes, unless the seller has provided written notice of the request to the attorney general's office.

