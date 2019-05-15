NH Senate kills plastic straw bill, replaces plastic bag bill

The New Hampshire Senate has killed a bill targeting soda straws and replaced another bill that would have banned store plastic bags with one setting town waste reduction goals.

Senators on Wednesday said they found the straw bill unnecessary, as people and businesses are already doing away with straws.

They differed on a bill that would have prohibited stores with more than 1,000 square feet of retail space from providing plastic carryout bags to customers. Some supported it, some felt it needed more work and others felt it should be killed.

They substituted a measure that has towns reporting waste collected for recycling and composting. Democratic Sen. Dan Feltes of Concord said it "moves forward with the overarching issue" of how the state deals with waste management.

The original bill and straw bill had passed the House.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)