Crashes close Route 14 in Woodbury, Route 2 in Randolph, NH

Vermont State Police say a crash has closed Route 14 in Woodbury.

Police say the road is closed near Woodbury Lake.

There was no immediate details on the crash. Drivers are asked to use alternative routes.

----

New Hampshire State Police say a stretch of Route 2 in Randolph is closed Tuesday morning following multiple crashes.

Authorities say reports started coming in just after 6 a.m. of crashes near Gorham Hill. State Police say there are multiple crash scenes, one involving a tractor trailer, and that black ice in the area is treacherous.

Route 2 is currently closed near Gorham Hill and drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.

There was no immediate word from police about injuries.