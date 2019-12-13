N.H. State Police focuses on driver safety during holidays

New Hampshire State Police are cracking down on dangerous driving by increasing patrols from now through the new year.

Sergeant Gregg Deluca says safety issues are what they're most concerned about during the holidays.

"Colleges that are out for the semester so we've got an influx of college students, we have people taking off work to do their holiday shopping, we have ski mountains now open so we have influx of visitors coming skiing, we have people holiday shopping, families trying to get together for the holidays, people trying to go to holiday parties," Sgt. Deluca said.

State police says speeding, distracted driving, and impaired driving threaten everyone's safety on the roads.

Drivers caught breaking any of these rules may get a big-ticket or jail time. Police say they have federal grants to be able to keep extra patrols on roadways.