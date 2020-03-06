N.H. State Police stop driver with giant tree cutter

A driver is out of service after police stopped him for taking this on the road.

New Hampshire troopers say a giant tree cutter was over the legal width and weight. We're told the tree cutter being moved was over 130 inches in width, which exceeds the maximum width allowed of 102 inches.

They say the driver was moving it without an oversize permit and when it was dark.

He was stopped on Route 112 in Lincoln.

Police say he worked more than 12 hours in a day and didn't document his time on the road.