NH Supreme Court: Judges can set high bail if defendant's a flight risk

The New Hampshire Supreme Court says the state's new bail law allows judges to set bail at an amount a defendant can't afford solely if that person is a flight risk.

The court was asked to interpret the law in the case of Christina Hill. She was arrested on drug charges while she was released on bail on other charges. A judge set her new bail at $25,000, but her lawyer said she wasn't a danger and she couldn't afford it. The judge determined Hill was a flight risk. The Supreme Court said Friday the bail law wasn't violated.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

