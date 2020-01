New Hampshire's Supreme Court is expanding electronic filing to notices of appeal and self-represented parties.

As of Jan. 1, the documents and other appellate measures will need to be filed electronically.

The changes affect cases that start this year.

Incoming clerk Tim Gudas says the goal is to increase efficiency and improve access.

