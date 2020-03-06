NH Supreme court sides with man in plea agreement dispute

The New Hampshire Supreme Court has ruled in favor of a man who disputed his sentencing in a plea agreement on drug charges.

Nathaniel Smith was part of a group accused in a 2015 death. He cooperated with prosecutors, who dropped murder charges against him. But then Smith disputed whether his drug sentences were to run consecutively or at the same time as a sentence he already was serving on an unrelated drug charge. A judge found they should be served consecutively, and Smith appealed.

The supreme court sent the case back to a lower court judge.

