NH Trump supporters ready to show their support in 2020

President Trump formally kicked off his reelection campaign at a raucous rally in Orlando, Florida Tuesday night. On Wednesday, Trump supporters In New Hampshire said they are ready to show their support in the first-in-the-nation primary state.

Donald Trump easily won the presidential primary in New Hampshire during the last election cycle and just narrowly lost the general election to Hillary Clinton, which means he continues to have support in the Granite State.

"He can just talk to the people you know," said Griffin Mackey with the Dartmouth College Republicans. "Many people dislike the fact that he talks on Twitter, but I really enjoy it. It's basically one-on-one time with your president."

"Keep America Great" is the slogan President Trump plans to use a lot as he campaigns for a 2nd term. Mackey is a registered voter in Pennsylvania. "In the sense of a new future, he is trying to break all the corruption and all the other stuff that is going on in Washington D.C. -- draining the swamp," he said.

As the President used his campaign kickoff to take shots at Democrats, supporters in New Hampshire point to his accomplishments.

"All the jobs he has created for the economy. And for border protection," said Roman Guziewicz of Enfield.

He's an incumbent with a strong economy, which political analysts says gives Trump a big boost. Though, early polls already have him trailing several potential democratic candidates, including Bernie Sanders.

"He doesn't beat around the bush. He is a straight shooter, and I don't think a lot of people like that. He calls it as it is," Guziewicz said.

"He's the first President we've had in a long time with some backbone," said Mike Pillsbury, a Trump supporter visiting a Lebanon gun shop Wednesday.

While Pillsbury was eager to speak on camera about Trump, he also acknowledges many supporters are not as willing. "It is a amazing some of the places that you go if you are wearing a Trump hat or a Trump t-shirt, how they sort of look down on you," he said.

Back on campus, Mackey says the only support that matters is at the ballot box. "People just went out and voted. They voted from the heart and they decided, hey Trump is my guy. We just need to do that again in 2020 and there is no chance he will lose," he said.

New Hampshire is a swing state and the experts say it could once again play a pivotal role in the outcome of the 2020 election.

A spokesperson for the New Hampshire Democratic Party responded in a statement to Trump's kickoff rally saying, "No matter what Donald Trump says the only way he 'shook things up in Washington' was by rigging the system even worse... ...Over the next 500 days, Trump, Governor Chris Sununu, and Republicans up and down the ticket will need to answer for it."

Vermont's own presidential candidate also wasted no time responding. In live-streamed remarks, Sen. Bernie Sanders called Trump a racist, sexist, and bigot who tries to gain by dividing people.

"Listening to Trump made me feel very much that he is a man living in a parallel universe, a man why out of touch of the needs of ordinary people, and a man who must be defeated," Sanders said.

Sanders says his own campaign for the democratic nomination is the antithesis of the Trump campaign.