NH woman seriously hurt in snowmobile crash

Authorities say inexperience was the primary cause of a snowmobile crash that seriously injured a Londonderry woman.

New Hampshire Fish and Game officials say 37-year-old Sara Scofield was a passenger on a snowmobile that rolled onto its side after crossing a roadway near the Presidential Rail Trail in Jefferson on Friday. Local emergency crews and a conservation officer responded to the scene, and Scofield was taken to Weeks Medical Center in Lancaster. Both Scofield and the snowmobile operator were wearing helmets.

