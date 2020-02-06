NH addiction center announces cut in hours after contract ends

A group that runs a center for people with addiction in New Hampshire's largest city announced plans to significantly reduce operating hours after its contract with the state was canceled.

Granite Pathways announced the changes Tuesday night.

The state had announced it was canceling its contract with the group because of reporting and quality problems.

Granite Pathways runs the Doorway program in Manchester, which will start closing at 5 p.m. rather than 11 p.m. on weekdays.

The Doorway is statewide program where people can walk in and begin seek help for substance misuse.

Catholic Medical Center will take over operating the Doorway this spring.

