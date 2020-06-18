NH amusement parks, movie theaters to open soon

You will soon be able to head back to amusement parks and the movies in New Hampshire.

Under new guidelines issued Thursday by Gov. Chris Sununu, movie theaters and performing arts centers in the Granite State can reopen June 29. Moviegoers must wear masks when they are entering a facility but can take them off while seated. Social distancing rules will also need to be practiced while in lines or going to the bathroom.

But Norwich resident Jennifer Krawitt says she is not among those who will be running to buy a ticket.

"Probably not, just because I am perfectly happy to watch from home. But I think it is an important component for some people socially just to get out. I think it will be great for them," she said. "You know, we have a pretty low incidence around here, so I think as long as they are following guidelines it is probably pretty safe."

New rules are also coming for amusement parks in New Hampshire. At the end of the month, they can open at 25% capacity. Tickets need to be ordered in advance and CDC guidelines should be followed.