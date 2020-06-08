NH attorney general giving up daily control of county prosecutor's office

New Hampshire's attorney general has announced that it is ending its day-to-day control of prosecutorial duties in one of the state's most populated counties.

The state said the move followed improvements in the offices in Hillsborough County since the takeover in September.

Citing a failure of leadership in several criminal cases, Attorney General Gordon MacDonald sent a letter to Hillsborough County Attorney Michael Conlon assigning several members of his office to provide leadership and support.

The move came after Conlon refused to resign.

Conlon had been in the job for less than a year when the takeover occurred.

