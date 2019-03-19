NH attorney general investigating town election complaints

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) The New Hampshire attorney general's office has four cases looking into complaints about illegal campaign activity in town elections.
The election hotline received 32 inquiries last week. It also received 29 calls before and after the elections.
The office said some routine issues and concerns were quickly resolved.
In addition to the hotline, five investigators were sent to polling locations across the state to observe election operations and give assistance to local election officials.