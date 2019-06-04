NH attorney general to be tapped as state Supreme Court chief

New Hampshire's top prosecutor is being tapped to become the state's top judge.

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu said Tuesday he will nominate Attorney General Gordon MacDonald to serve as the next chief justice of the state Supreme Court.

If confirmed, MacDonald would succeed Chief Justice Bob Lynn, whose last day will be Aug. 23 as he nears the mandatory retirement age.

MacDonald has served as attorney general for just over two years after a career in private practice. As attorney general, he helped establish the first Civil Rights Unit in the Department of Justice and led the effort to create a new solicitor general position.

Sununu says MacDonald has displayed leadership and independence as attorney general and would bring unparalleled legal talents and a fair-minded approach to the judicial branch.

MacDonald will be formally nominated Wednesday.

