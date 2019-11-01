NH authorities investigating suspicious death in Antrim fire

ANTRIM, N.H. (WCAX) The attorney general's office in New Hampshire is investigating the death of a man at a house that caught fire.
Investigators responded to the Antrim home early Friday. They are calling the death suspicious.
WMUR-TV reports firefighters responded to a fire at the home and found the man dead on a couch. They believe the fire started in a sitting room off of the kitchen.
Police and firefighters found a woman and a young boy outside.
