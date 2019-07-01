NH authorities unveil new cybercrime unit

Technology like smart phones, have become essential in many people's day-to-day lives, including criminals who use the devices to break the law. Now, a New Hampshire sheriff's department has dedicated a new unit to tracking the bad guys their through technology.

It's known by members of the law enforcement community as the "second crime scene" -- the data stored in a suspect's phone. At the Grafton County Complex in North Haverhill, New Hampshire, an investigator is hard at work.

"We are constantly looking for people downloading child sexual abuse images, on top of being a regional resource for other agencies," said Grafton County Sheriff's Deputy Justin Combs.

Combs runs New Hampshire's only digital forensics lab north of Manchester. The room, which is still under construction, houses computers and other equipment given to the department from Homeland Security and the Secret Service.

"In order to combat the opioid epidemic, in order to combat home grown terrorism, in order to combat cyber crimes, we need to be able to share information across agencies, across jurisdictions," said Senator Maggie Hassan, who toured the computer forensics unit Monday.

Within the center's walls, pretty much any device seized from an alleged criminal can be unlocked and analyzed. It's a new lab for area police throughout the region, and that could include small departments in Vermont.

"We also want to make sure that there aren't any federal laws or barriers that are keeping this kind of collaboration from happening," Hassan said.

"We just have to maintain those collaborative partnerships and the relationships with our state and federal partners in elected positions that control the purse strings," said Grafton County Sheriff Jeff Stiegler.

He says the one-man unit is currently able to keep up with the demand. However, as technology changes, so does the job which deputies say is highlighting a significant problem. There are not enough people trained to do the work. "It's a personnel issue. It's going to come down to a personnel issue when we start getting backed up because it is a continuing training effort to stay on top of this," Deputy Combs said.

Officials say those staffing concerns will only get greater as more and more crimes involving technology land on an investigator's desk.

